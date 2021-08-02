AdventHealth Limits Visitors at Hospitals Throughout Central Florida As Cases Continue to Surge

Starting Monday, COVID-positive patients at AdventHealth will only be allowed virtual visitors.

COVID-positive patients will no longer be allowed in-person visitors at AdventHealth Central Florida as cases continue to surge.

This new visitor policy applies to patients at hospitals in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.

The only exception to this rule is children under 18 and obstetrics, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.

Children with COVID are allowed two parents or guardians at a time while pregnant women with COVID who undergo C sections are allowed two visitors a day.

The hospital system has also limited the number of guests patients without COVID can receive.

Non-COVID-positive patients are only allowed one visitor at a time, while obstetrics and pediatrics patients without COVID are allowed two visitors at a time.