Central Florida News


AdventHealth Limits Visitors at Hospitals Throughout Central Florida As Cases Continue to Surge

Photo: Solen Feyissa


Starting Monday, COVID-positive patients at AdventHealth will only be allowed virtual visitors. 

COVID-positive patients will no longer be allowed in-person visitors at AdventHealth Central Florida as cases continue to surge.

This new visitor policy applies to patients at hospitals in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.

The only exception to this rule is children under 18 and obstetrics, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.

Children with COVID are allowed two parents or guardians at a time while pregnant women with COVID who undergo C sections are allowed two visitors a day. 

The hospital system has also limited the number of guests patients without COVID can receive.

Non-COVID-positive patients are only allowed one visitor at a time, while obstetrics and pediatrics patients without COVID are allowed two visitors at a time.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

