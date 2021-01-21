 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth Doctors Warn When It Comes to COVID-19, “This is a Marathon”

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down in Florida this week, but AdventHealth doctors say this decrease can’t be linked to COVID-19 vaccinations yet. 

Hospitalizations for coronavirus have dropped by five percent in Florida compared with last week. 

But AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu says not enough people have been vaccinated in the state for this decrease to have been caused by herd immunity. 

“You know we have not vaccinated enough people at this time to generate that kind of response. In Florida, we’ve vaccinated about 1.1 million in the state so far. There’s 22 million residents in the state of Florida.”

Hsu says AdventHealth has exhausted its supply of COVID-19 vaccines after distributing some 37,000 shots to staff and people 65 and older.  They’re currently waiting for a refill. 

“We are waiting to hear from the state when that is going to occur. But right now we don’t have any specific dates as to when we’re going to receive our next shipment.”

In an interview yesterday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said Florida with its high population of seniors should be prioritized ahead of other states to get the shots. 


