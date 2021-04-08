 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


AdventHealth Doctors Say The COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe for Pregnant, Breastfeeding Moms

Anyone 16 and up is now eligible to get vaccinated in Florida.

More than 69,000 pregnant people including several doctors and nurses at AdventHealth have gotten vaccinated.

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Director Dr. Rachel Humphrey says not only have there not been any complications reported, but she says the shot protects both mom and baby. 

Humphrey says COVID-19 antibodies that the mom develops will be conferred to the baby as well whether in the womb or through breastmilk.

“They’re around only for a few weeks to a few months but a newborn baby is very prone to get sick so it’s around during that very critical time when babies really need it.”

Humphrey says this is no different from other respiratory illnesses especially when it comes to breastfeeding.

“We do know that some degree of immunity does pass to the baby through breastmilk. Even if the mom gets vaccinated with breastfeeding. And we know that the vaccine has no way to decrease the quantity or supply or success with breastfeeding.”

Humphrey says pregnant women who catch COVID-19 are five times more likely to end up in a hospital and twice as likely to end up on a ventilator than non-pregnant peers. 


