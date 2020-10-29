 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth Doctors Say COVID Bullying is Real: Here’s How to Spot It

AdventHealth doctors say COVID bullying is making it hard for some kids at school during the pandemic. 

Some Asian American students might become targets of bullying as politicians blame China for the virus.

While their classmates from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds might be singled out by teachers during lockdown games to portray “the infectious person.”  

Pediatric neuropsychologist Dr. Michael Westerveld says teachers and parents need to rethink their bias and consider how they might be passing it onto children.

“Adults have to be very aware of any implicit or overt messages they’re giving to their children about empathy and about how they’re interacting with and treating other people.”

Westerveld says he expected to see more bullying of young people who were tested for or recovered from COVID-19 but so far that hasn’t been the case. 

He said it’s important for parents of children on the autism spectrum who might be victimized to help them adapt to the pandemic.

Parents of higher functioning children should lead with facts about the virus, while families of children who are on the middle or lower end of the spectrum should be more concrete by practicing protocols together.

“Not be ambiguous in any way and be very direct. Not give options or choices because I think that ambiguity is very difficult for kids on the spectrum to tolerate.”

Westerveld says parents can incorporate things like mask wearing and hand washing into their child’s daily routine.

He said some children with sensory sensitivities might not be able wear face masks.

