AdventHealth Doctors Say Coronavirus Vaccine Could be Approved This Year, But It Might Be Months Before It’s Available to the Public

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Clinical trials testing different vaccines are taking place throughout Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will work with the federal government to roll out a vaccine once it’s approved.

AdventHealth Infection Prevention Director Dr. Vincent Hsu says that could take weeks or even months after an emergency authorization.

“We do keep track of meetings that occur, we keep track of their plans so that when that vaccine is ready we’ve got our internal plans we can work together and get this vaccine deployed as quickly as possible.”

Hsu said the vaccine will help Central Florida obtain herd immunity but it will not eradicate coronavirus completely as no vaccine is 100 percent effective.

He said once the vaccine is available, people will need to wait two to three weeks between getting it and the flu shot.

And with flu and allergy season here, he said if a person is sick they should stay home and seek medical advice.

“It is very difficult to distinguish COVID from flu from allergies, but that’s what your health provider is there to help you do.”

Hsu said people should continue to practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and wear a facial covering.

AdventHealth Morning Briefing – Septemner 17, 2020 https://t.co/SpcqOEveNc — AdventHealth Central Florida (@AdventHealthCFL) September 17, 2020

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.