Central Florida News


AdventHealth Doctors Say Coronavirus Cases in Central Florida Are Plateauing

Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti

AdventHealth doctors say coronavirus cases in Central Florida may be leveling off after the latest surge. 

About 720 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout AdventHealth’s hospitals in Central Florida. 

Internal Medicine Chair Dr. Rebecca Gomez says that’s a slight decrease from earlier in the week when they were treating closer to 800 patients. 

And Gomez says compared to previous months, these numbers represent a plateau in cases. 

“Plateauing means we’re discharging just as many patients as are still coming in. So we’re not seeing a huge drop at this time, but maybe we’re starting to see maybe the end of that spike.”

Gomez says with more contagious coronavirus strains being identified, people should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

“And there’s so much virus out there that even if you’re fully vaccinated the chances of being exposed to the virus and potentially getting it is still pretty high. So it’s still important to wear a mask, continue to social distance, wash your hands until we have enough people vaccinated that the amount of virus out there is much, much lower. ”

The hospital system has distributed some 37,000 doses of the vaccine and has exhausted their supply for now. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

