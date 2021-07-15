AdventHealth Doctors Recommend Schoolchildren Wear Face Masks This Year

Ahead of the new school year, AdventHealth doctors are encouraging unvaccinated students to wear face masks in the classroom as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people of any age, including school-age children, continue to wear a face mask to protect themselves and others.

AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu says with the spread of the Delta variant, a facial covering might still be a good idea even for vaccinated students.

“What we’re seeing with Delta, with the cases rising, with the reports of infections that have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals, it is advisable, and I would recommend that we strongly consider wearing a mask even if you have been fully vaccinated.”

Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Michael Keating says if a child does get sick with COVID, symptoms may include fatigue, headaches, and stomach problems.

Keating says most children with the virus can be cared for at home, but if a parent has questions, they should consult with their child’s pediatrician.

“Take your child to the pediatric provider and have the boy or girl assessed. In most cases, they’ll outline a plan for management at home. But if you’re concerned, please come to our emergency room. Most pediatric providers in our emergency rooms are very well versed now in COVID and they’ll be able to identify the rare child that needs to come in.”

With vaccine trials ongoing in children under the age of 12, Keating expects most elementary school-age children won’t be able to get the shot until the end of the year.