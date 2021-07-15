 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth Doctors Recommend Schoolchildren Wear Face Masks This Year

by (WMFE)

Nathan Dumlao


Ahead of the new school year, AdventHealth doctors are encouraging unvaccinated students to wear face masks in the classroom as the Delta variant continues to spread. 

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people of any age, including school-age children, continue to wear a face mask to protect themselves and others. 

AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu says with the spread of the Delta variant, a facial covering might still be a good idea even for vaccinated students.

“What we’re seeing with Delta, with the cases rising, with the reports of infections that have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals, it is advisable, and I would recommend that we strongly consider wearing a mask even if you have been fully vaccinated.”

Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Michael Keating says if a child does get sick with COVID, symptoms may include fatigue, headaches, and stomach problems. 

Keating says most children with the virus can be cared for at home, but if a parent has questions, they should consult with their child’s pediatrician.

“Take your child to the pediatric provider and have the boy or girl assessed. In most cases, they’ll outline a plan for management at home. But if you’re concerned, please come to our emergency room. Most pediatric providers in our emergency rooms are very well versed now in COVID and they’ll be able to identify the rare child that needs to come in.”

With vaccine trials ongoing in children under the age of 12, Keating expects most elementary school-age children won’t be able to get the shot until the end of the year. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP