AdventHealth Doctors Call Johnson & Johnson Vaccine “A Game Changer”

The state is preparing to use 175,000 doses of the vaccine to inoculate people under 65.

Chief Scientific Officer Steven R. Smith says the vaccine is 100 percent effective at keeping people out of the hospital and preventing death with only one shot.

Plus, Smith says the shot is well tolerated with fewer complications like arm pain at the injection site and it doesn’t need to be kept as cold as the Moderna vaccine.

He says this will allow the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to reach more communities around the world that are medically underserved.

“If we’re going to really put a dent in this COVID-19 pandemic, we’re going to have to vaccinate the globe. And so this is a vaccine that can get out into rural communities and get to places that these other vaccines really can’t go.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vincent Herrera says there are several communities closer to home right here in Orlando that this vaccine will also help.

“So, especially for certain groups where scheduling that second dose can be problematic. So think about patients that are leaving the hospital. Think about communities that are underserved. And it’s hard to schedule that second dose. This is going to be a great option.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said yesterday that the state’s Johnson & Johnson shipment will be used to vaccinate police officers, firefighters and teachers 50 and up.