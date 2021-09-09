 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth Central Florida Transitions to Yellow Status. Here’s What That Means for Healthcare Providers, Residents

Photo: Sanjay Pattani


AdventHealth is transitioning into yellow status as hospitalizations continue to drop at Central Florida’s largest hospital system.

Currently at AdventHealth in Central Florida there are some 1,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19, about a 30 to 40 percent drop in hospitalizations since the peak.

Dr. Sanjay Pattani says the hospital system will perform more surgical procedures as it moves into yellow status, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

Pattani says the virus will most likely never be fully eradicated, which leaves room for more surges.

“We should expect surges and spikes. If you look at the trends from the past three or four surges, they usually have a window of about four to six months. With a precipitating factor whether it’s Fourth of July, if it’s Thanksgiving, if it’s the summer or school starting.”

Pattani says it’s not the end of COVID: it’s that the hospital and Central Florida residents are simply learning how to better live with the virus.

He says he’s asking people to be patient as some surgical procedures are rescheduled under this new status.

“Our workforce is tired. What I would ask personally is that our community be patient with our providers. Know that we are doing our best to accommodate your needs.”

Pattani urges all residents to continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19.


