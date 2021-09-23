 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


AdventHealth Central Florida Continues to Report Drop in COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Its Hospitals Remain at Green Status

AdventHealth Central Florida continues to report a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

There are some 660 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at AdventHealth Central Florida’s hospitals in seven counties. 

That represents an almost 50 percent drop in hospitalizations from the peak in August when about 1,700 people were in its hospital and ICU beds.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says, “This slow, but steady decline in new admissions of COVID-19 patients is a positive signal that we continue to head in the right direction.” 

Finkler urges residents to continue to get vaccinated in order to avoid severe cases of the coronavirus that might result in hospitalization and death.

Although hospitalizations are dropping, hospital capacity remains high which is why AdventHealth is still operating under green status.

Under green status, even non-emergency procedures can be rescheduled for most patients.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

