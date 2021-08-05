 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth Buys The Holy Land Experience in Orlando

Photo: The Holy Land Experience


The park had survived two years of layoffs and financial cuts brought on partially by COVID-19.

The Holy Land Experience in Orlando Will Reopen For Two Days Next Week After Being Closed Since Last March

AdventHealth has purchased The Holy Land Experience for some $32 million dollars in a deal that closed August 2nd. 

The hospital system says it plans on turning the former Biblical theme park into a medical facility that will provide health care services to Orlando residents. 

In a statement, AdventHealth says, “it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive.”

The theme park was closed for more than a year during the pandemic, having opened only two days this year in April 2021 when it allowed families to visit for free.

Before that, owners had announced more than 120 layoffs of theatrical staff in February 2020.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

