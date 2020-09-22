AdventHealth Announces New Orthopedic Center in Partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



AdventHealth is expanding its Health Village up to I-4 with plans to build a new orthopedic center.

CEO Daryl Tol says the 12-story, 300,000 square foot tower will open in 2022 and will offer patient care and medical training. The center is being built in partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics.

“Florida is a growing state. It will continue to be a growing state after COVID. It’s very vibrant, very quick growing and needs to be the kind of place where medical specialties and surgical specialties grow with the state and with the population.”

Along with orthopedic surgeons, the facility will house specialists in neuroscience, imaging, rehabilitation and research.

Central Florida medical fellows will be able to train as orthopedic surgeons there.

Rothman President and CEO Dr. Alex Vaccaro says they’ll be looking for 28 fellows to join their first class and train in sports medicine and other orthopedic specialties.

“So we plan to organically get those young surgeons who are interested in really pursuing a career in Central Florida to come down. So we plan to grow 15 to 25 percent a year to a total capacity of 80 to 100 orthopedic surgeons all aligned with AdventHealth in the future.”

Vaccaro says Rothman orthopedic surgeons will begin treating patients in Orlando by next year in other facilities.

