Activists to hold “die-in” at federal building today in Orlando

Activists will stage a “die-in” this afternoon in front of the U.S. Department of Justice building in downtown Orlando. It follows several local demonstrations in the past week against the police-involved deaths of African-American men in other cities.

Kai Porter is organizing the protest with Florida-based advocacy group, Organize Now. She says the officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Cedric Bartee has heightened the urgency of protest.

“We’re not New York and we’re not LA, but so many cases of it are popping up, and it’s just like you cannot ignore this. There are going to be hundreds of people downtown showing you that you cannot ignore this.”

Porter is hoping to see at least two hundred people at the rally.