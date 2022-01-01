About WMFE / WMFV

Community Communications Inc. is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public broadcasting company that operates 90.7 WMFE-FM, metro Orlando’s primary provider of NPR programming; 90.7-2 Classical; and 89.5 WMFV, public radio for The Villages, Leesburg and The Golden Triangle. Part of the community since 1980, Community Communications focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming.



Mission

WMFE and WMFV provide Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.



Who We Serve

We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, factual, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world.



How We Serve

We produce and curate independent, trustworthy journalism with a singular agenda to help Central Floridians understand and engage with our community, nation, and world.

We provide thoughtful, fact-based discussion, human stories, and cultural programs that build understanding, empathy, and joy.

We provide these services wherever and however our audience needs them, including via FM and HD radio, on-demand digital platforms, social media, and live events.



Problems We Solve

WMFE addresses four key community challenges:



Misinformation & Disinformation

In a time when information is plentiful but not always factual, we are fiercely committed to accuracy and context in all our content.

In a time of declining investment in professional journalism across the nation and in Central Florida, we are committed to preserving and bolstering the critical role of a free press in our democratic society.

In a time of extreme discord in our nation and our community, we are committed to providing a space for civil, thoughtful dialogue that creates a sense of community by building understanding of diverse perspectives, experiences, and realities.

In a time of constant change and anxiety about the future, we are committed to providing clarity without sensationalism, in order to empower our audience to make informed decisions.

How We’re Funded

WMFE and WMFV are community-owned and operated and are supported by generous individual donors, foundations, corporate sponsors, and state and federal funding sources.