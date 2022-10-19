Abortion takes center stage in Demings-Rubio debate

Democratic Representative Val Demings faced off against Republican Senator Marco Rubio in a debate where the topics ranged from gun violence to U.S relations with China. Some of the more contentions exchanges surrounded abortion rights.

Both Demings and Rubio were asked about their stance on abortion rights during the one hour debate at Palm Beach State College.

Rubio began by denying that he supports an abortion ban without exceptions. Rubio, who is looking to win a third term, has previously stated that he opposes abortion, including in cases of rape and incest.

“Every bill I’ve ever sponsored on abortion, every bill I’ve ever voted for has exceptions.”

Instead, Rubio highlighted his support for legislation drafted by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham that would allow abortion through the first four months of pregnancy.

Democratic Congresswoman Demings pushed back.

“Senator, how gullible do you really think Florida voters are? Number one, you have been clear that you support no exceptions. Even including rape and incest. Now as a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest. No Senator, I don’t think it’s ok for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist.”

Rubio countered by calling Demings an extremist on the issue, saying Demings supports abortions through the end of the pregnancy.

“The extremist on abortion in this campaign is Congresswoman Demings. She supports no restrictions, no limitations of any kind.”

Demings maintains she’s in favor of giving women the right to an abortion up to the point of viability, which is around 24 weeks.

“I’ve said time and time again, and he knows it, that I support a woman’s right to choose up to the time of viability.”

Before the discussion wrapped up, the moderator pressed Rubio one last time about whether if given the chance to support an abortion ban with no exceptions if he would, to which he responded.

“We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions. Cos that’s where the majority of American people are. And I respect and understand that.”

A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that abortion has grown as a, “motivator for midterm voters,” especially among Democrats living in states like Florida where access to the procedure has been limited.