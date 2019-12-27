AAA Tow-to-Go Program Available in Florida Through January 2

AAA’s free Tow-to-Go program will be available in Florida through January 2.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the New Year’s Eve holiday is their busiest time of year when they field half of their calls.

Jenkins says anyone can use the service.

“We’ll take the driver and the vehicle home free of charge and you don’t have to be a AAA member to use this.”

As an extra safeguard-Jenkins recommends people program phone numbers for ride services in their phones before going out.

“Have a plan in place before your first drink. Identify a sober driver. Make sure you download those ride-sharing programs whether it’s Uber or Lyft. Program the phone numbers for the taxi cab services into your phone.”

The service is available to AAA members and nonmembers alike at 1-855-2-Tow-2-Go or 1-855-286-9246.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.