AAA: Gas Prices Steadily Declining

Gas prices in Florida have been steadily dropping for seven weeks.

Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

Current prices are similar to April of 2019, when conditions were more typical before the pandemic.

The latest weekly data suggests U.S. fuel demand has returned to its highest level since last October.

AAA Auto Club says that’s an encouraging sign that drivers are back on the road, but demand for gas remains 6% below pre-pandemic levels.

Tallahassee, Panama City, and West Palm Beach are now among the most expensive metro markets in the state for gas. Punta Gordan, Orlando, and Jacksonville are among the cheapest.