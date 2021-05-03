AAA: Florida’s average gas price ticks down to $2.78 a gallon but is likely to increase

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The price of gasoline in Florida ticked down ever so slightly last week and now matches the price it was two years ago.

But AAA – The Auto Club Group says it could be going back up after six weeks of lower prices.

That’s because the cost of crude oil is rising. The improving U.S. economy is expected to lead to stronger demand this summer.

Florida’s average price is $2.78, one penny less than a week ago and a dollar more than it was this time last year.

Florida beats the national average, which is $2.90. And the Orlando metro area — at $2.70 — has one of the lowest average prices in the state.