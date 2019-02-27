A Walk Through Orlando’s Black History At Greenwood Cemetery

Much of Orlando’s history is buried near downtown right off of Mills Avenue at Greenwood Cemetery.

From Joe Tinker to Bob Carr, you can find hundreds of headstones engraved with the names of popular streets and venues for the people that they were named after.

But, there’s one area of the cemetery with not as many head stones, and a lot of unmarked graves.

90.7’s Talia Blake walked through that area of the cemetery with former Orlando Sexton Don Price as he shared some of the stories of the people buried there.

If you’d like to visit some of Orlando’s history, Greenwood Cemetery holds moonlight walking tours once a month directed by Don Price. The next one is set for March 22nd and it’s free to attend.