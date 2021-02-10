 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


A Tiny Green Home Parked Outside the Orlando Science Center Will Teach Residents, School Kids About Sustainability

by (WMFE)

Photo: OUC

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The home will be open to tour during Otronicon this week and during Spring Break between March 12th and March 21st. 

Interactive displays inside the Tiny Green Home educate visitors about energy and water conservation, vehicle electrification, composting and food gardens. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says even though the home is parked outside the Orlando Science Center for now, it will hit the road soon where it will tour the area.

“I mentioned that the green house is on wheels so we’re going to be able to take it around the community and have people enjoy it and learn from it in various different areas of our community.”

 

Sketch of the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center

Inside the Tiny Green Home. Photo: Orlando Science Center

Dyer says his favorite features of the home are its rooftop solar panels and the electric vehicle charging station.

“And I know that even though this technology has evolved not everybody can afford EV or solar right now so there’s a lot of other great highlights of low cost and no cost opportunities to save residents money that you’ll learn about when you visit the home.”

The home is a partnership between the Science Center, OUC and the City of Orlando.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP