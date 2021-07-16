A Tiny Desk Playlist For Your Little One’s Next Playdate

After a year of remote learning for children (and their families), summer is finally here. Whether you’ve sent the kids off to camp or are planning some fun in the sun at home, Tiny Desk has got you covered. A guaranteed good time for the entire family, these delightful and lively Tiny Desk concerts are sure to make your child’s next playdate a hit.

• Sesame Street A staple in the homes of many families for over 50 years, the cast of Sesame Street joined the Tiny Desk to sing familiar favorites for fans both big and small. Sing along with the Muppets as they take a quick detour from Sesame Street to NPR headquarters.

• Blue Man Group Blue Man Group completely transformed the Tiny Desk into a stage all its own, with the help of unconventional and completely original instruments. Sporting the group’s signature blue paint and all-black outfits, the Blue Man Group’s interactive performance will be sure to amaze family and friends.

• Superorganism Grab a household item and join in on the music-making fun while you watch Superorganism’s Tiny Desk. With inflatable whales, toy race cars, a bucket of water, and a set of windchimes, Superorganism brings an animated zest to the simple things in the world around us.

• The Pop Ups The Pop Ups home concert is visual and informative, teaching viewers about soundwaves and inventions that we use everyday. Whimsical tunes and encouraging lyrics during this Tiny Desk are bound to make learning fun for you and your little ones.

• Alessio Bax After a full day of play, lull your child to sleep with Alessio Bax’s lullaby-filled concert. Accompanied by his 22-month-old daughter, the classical pianist provides a serene soundtrack for rest and relaxation after a day of fun.

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Sesame Street

• Blue Man Group

• Superorganism

• The Pop Ups

• Alessio Bax