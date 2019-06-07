A Summer Farmers’ Market Minus The Sweat

Do you love farmers’ markets, but hate the summer heat? Daily City publisher Mark Baratelli may have the answer. This weekend he launches his newest concept for Orlando: an indoor farmers’ market. Baratelli says it will allow sipping and shopping for local produce minus the sweating.

“I love farmers’ markets, and in 2009, I started exploring our farmers’ markets and I just remember sweating so much,” says Baratelli.

“There is a brilliant, visionary owner of several bars downtown, they own Celine, and he approached me last year and asked if I would want to do some type of market,” he says.

That led to Orlando Flea, last year.

“And then this year, when I was putting together my ‘What do you want to achieve this year?’, one of them was this indoor farmers’ market idea, and I realized I have to do this in summer.”

Baratelli says the 10,000 square foot, two story venue will house 23 vendors for the June 9th launch.

“There are a lot of vendors in Central Florida and I wanted ones that not only are at the top of their game at existing farmers’ markets, but I also wanted to bring in brands that I loved and respected and had a good reputation in the foodie community, who do not even appear at farmers’ markets, so I wanted to catch you off guard,” he says.