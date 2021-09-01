A Subdued Nic Cage Truffle-Shuffles In ‘Pig’

In the film Pig, Nicolas Cage plays a once-famous Portland chef who’s now a recluse, living in a cabin in the woods with his beloved truffle-hunting pig. When some nefarious types kidnap said pig, Cage comes out of seclusion to hunt down those who did it. It’s at once a critique of bougie food culture, a melancholy character study, and a showcase for what Nicolas Cage can do when he’s not dialed up to 11.

The audio was produced by Jared M. Gair, and edited by Mike Katzif.