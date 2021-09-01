 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


A Subdued Nic Cage Truffle-Shuffles In ‘Pig’

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR News)

Nicolas Cage stars in the film Pig. Neon


In the film Pig, Nicolas Cage plays a once-famous Portland chef who’s now a recluse, living in a cabin in the woods with his beloved truffle-hunting pig. When some nefarious types kidnap said pig, Cage comes out of seclusion to hunt down those who did it. It’s at once a critique of bougie food culture, a melancholy character study, and a showcase for what Nicolas Cage can do when he’s not dialed up to 11.

The audio was produced by Jared M. Gair, and edited by Mike Katzif.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP