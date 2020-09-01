A Space For Curiosity & An Observatory Goes Dark

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Public interest in space exploration is on the rise, partly due to high-profile missions like SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, returning to human launches from the U.S. and excitement around the launch of three missions to Mars this summer.

With new interest comes questions from amateur space fans…like how did the International Space Station get built or how do astronauts go to the bathroom in space.

A new podcast from WKMG’s space reporter Emilee Speck aims to answer those questions submitted by listeners. We’ll talk with Speck about the curious nature of space exploration and how public outreach is helping diversify the space industry.

Then, an observatory has gone quiet. After suffering a snapped cable, the Arecibo observatory in Puerto Rico is offline. We’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists from the University of Central Florida about Arecibo’s role in astronomy and what it means to have such an important piece of equipment temporarily out of action.