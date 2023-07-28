A SPACE for Artistic Inspiration

This event will take place in the Digital Adventure Theater, which is on Level 2 of the Orlando Science Center. Complimentary parking will be available.

Astronaut Nicole Stott painting in space

About Nicole Stott: During her time with NASA, Nicole Stott spent 103 days in space, flying on the Space Shuttle and living and working on the International Space Station. During her downtime in orbit, Stott brought a set of watercolors and painted the landscapes of Earth she observed from space. After retiring from NASA in 2015, Stott turned her focus to outreach. Her non-profit Space for Art Foundation aims to unite a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. She’s the author of Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet And Our Mission to Protect It.

About Are We There Yet?: "Are We There Yet?", hosted by Brendan Byrne, is 90.7 WMFE’s radio show and podcast that explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, "Are We There Yet?" brings you the latest in news from the space beat each week. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers, and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap in exploring our universe. AWTY airs on WMFE/WMFV Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and is available as a podcast on NPROne, Apple Podcast, Spotify, and most other podcast platforms.

