A SPACE for Artistic Inspiration
Join us in partnership with the Orlando Science Center for a space-tastic live taping, Q&A and meet and greet with WMFE’s Space Reporter and host of Are We There Yet?, Brendan Byrne, and veteran NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott! They’ll be speaking about the art that Stott created some 250 miles above the Earth while aboard the International Space Station and how it inspired her outreach work once she got back to the planet. Their conversation will tap into how she is utilizing art as a way to inspire young people to reach for the stars and pursue a career in the STEAM fields, while also working to become better stewards of their planet.
When: Friday, July 28, 2023
Where: Orlando Science Center 777 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803
Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM. Event begins at 7 PM.
This event will take place in the Digital Adventure Theater, which is on Level 2 of the Orlando Science Center. Complimentary parking will be available.
About Nicole Stott: During her time with NASA, Nicole Stott spent 103 days in space, flying on the Space Shuttle and living and working on the International Space Station. During her downtime in orbit, Stott brought a set of watercolors and painted the landscapes of Earth she observed from space. After retiring from NASA in 2015, Stott turned her focus to outreach. Her non-profit Space for Art Foundation aims to unite a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. She’s the author of Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet And Our Mission to Protect It.
About Are We There Yet?: "Are We There Yet?", hosted by Brendan Byrne, is 90.7 WMFE’s radio show and podcast that explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, "Are We There Yet?" brings you the latest in news from the space beat each week. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers, and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap in exploring our universe. AWTY airs on WMFE/WMFV Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and is available as a podcast on NPROne, Apple Podcast, Spotify, and most other podcast platforms.