Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


A Space For All? How Will Space Tourism Shape Access To Space

by (WMFE)

Blue Origin's first human mission took a crew of four, including founder Jeff Bezos, to the edge of space and back. Photo: Blue Origin


Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reached a life long goal of flying in space. His company Blue Origin launched its first mission with passengers Tuesday morning from West Texas, ushering in a new era of private space tourism.

And earlier this month another billionaire reached the boundary of space. Richard Branson and his company Virgin Galactic also took a space plane and passengers to the edge of space and back.

An auction netted 28 million dollars for a single seat on one of Blue Origin’s flights. Leaders in the space tourism industry touted it as a way to make space for all. But with a high price tag can only the wealthy fly?

We’ll dig into the topic of access to space with two guests this week — Retired NASA astronaut and founding direct of the Space For Art Foundation Nicole Stott and space policy expert and former chief of staff of the White House National Space Council, Jared Stout.

Will space tourism foster a space for all? That’s ahead on Are We There Yet here on WMFE, America’s Space Station.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

