 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


A Soundtrack For Space & The Curious Case Of Dimming Stars

by (WMFE)

Artemis Music founders Bob Richards (L) and Krisptopher Houck (R). Photo: Artemis Music.


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

The soundtrack of space. From Gustov Holtz’s suite “The Planets” to Kubrick’s choice of “Blue Danube” in 2001: A Space Odyssey, certain pieces of music are just cosmic.

Now, a new project by a space entrepreneur and musician is building upon the soundtrack of space by beaming songs into the cosmos, starting from the International Space Station.

We’ll speak with Bob Richards and Kristopher Houck about the aim of their Artemis Music program and how they learned to listen to the sounds of the universe.

Then, last year we talked about the dimming of the star Betelgeuse. Since then, another star has curiously dimmed. What gives?

We’ll speak with our panel of expert scientists Josh Colwell, Addie Dove and Jim Cooney from the University of Central Florida and hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy about the strange cases of dimming stars.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP