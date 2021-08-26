 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


A Salmonella Outbreak Has Spread To 17 States And It’s Linked To Italian Meats

by Deepa Shivaram (NPR)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two salmonella outbreaks that are tied to Italian meats like salami and prosciutto that are often used for charcuterie boards.
Image credit: Richard Drew


You might want to wait before making your next charcuterie board.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating two salmonella outbreaks in 17 states that are linked to Italian meats like “salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments.”

There is an active investigation underway, but no recalls have been announced.

As of Tuesday, 36 people had fallen ill and 12 were hospitalized, the CDC said. The numbers could be higher, though, because many who have salmonella symptoms don’t seek medical care. It also takes three to four weeks to figure out whether a sick person is part of the outbreak.

Epidemiologists are working to determine whether the two outbreaks are from the same source. In speaking to those who fell ill and were able to provide information, several varieties of meats such as salami, prosciutto, coppa and soppressata were reported.

The CDC is recommending that those at high risk for getting salmonella “heat Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP