A Reminder Ahead of World AIDS Day: Orange County Department of Health Offers Free In-Person, At-Home HIV Testing During Pandemic

After Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Orange County had the most new HIV cases in Florida last year.

Orange County Health Department says people who are sexually active should continue to get tested for HIV during the pandemic.

The department is offering free in-person testing for Orange County residents at three Orlando sites this week.

At-home testing is also available for Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard County residents.

All testing is free and confidential. Residents should call DOH Orange to make an appointment or request a kit at 407-858-1437.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate about 1 in 7 people living in the United States with HIV don’t know they have it.

Here’s when and where to get tested in person this week:

Dec. 1, 2020 – Sedano’s Supermarket 10am-3pm, 5660 Curry Ford Road, Orlando 32822

Dec. 3, 2020 – Iglesia Misionera una Nueva Esperanza en Cristo Jesus 10am-3pm, 2921 S. Orlando Drive #210, Sanford 32773

Dec. 4, 2020 – Bravo’s Supermarket 10am-3pm, 999 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando 32807

