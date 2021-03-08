A pandemic, a plan and a return to golf with no interruption

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
by The Associated Press (AP)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is ready for golf to move ahead a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport.

He remembers a tough week one year ago that began with the tour announcing a multi-billion dollar media rights deal and ended with the tour shutting down for three months.

The tour got a big boost from a mobile testing site and cooperation from its players to put health and safety first.

Since the return in June, the PGA Tour has played 33 out of 36 weeks in 18 states and four countries without having to shut down.


