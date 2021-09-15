 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A New Executive Director At St. Johns River Water Management District

by (WMFE)

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board appointed Mike Register (left) as Executive Director. Here he is congratulated by Governing Board Chairman Gen. Douglas Burnett. Photo courtesy the St. Johns River Water Management District


The St. Johns River Water Management District has a new executive director. 

Michael Register has been at the agency since 1990. He has worked in a variety of areas, including environmental resource permitting and consumptive use permitting. 

Register also oversaw surface water and groundwater modeling and water supply planning. 

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.


