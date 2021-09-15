A New Executive Director At St. Johns River Water Management District
The St. Johns River Water Management District has a new executive director.
Michael Register has been at the agency since 1990. He has worked in a variety of areas, including environmental resource permitting and consumptive use permitting.
Register also oversaw surface water and groundwater modeling and water supply planning.
The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity