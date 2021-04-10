 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


A Melting Pot Of Traditions: Regina Carter Talks With Lara Downes

by Lara Downes (NPR)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

When Duke Ellington famously coined the phrase “beyond category,” he was talking about freedom — of choice, of expression, of belonging. He meant following your heart and your instincts into an artistic territory without borders. And that’s the place where violinist Regina Carter makes her home. She plays everything — jazz, classical, R&B, Latin, blues, country, pop, you name it. It doesn’t matter because, as she says, she just likes to call herself “a violinist.” She’s always done things beautifully, spectacularly her own way.

I look at the musical life Regina has made, and I see courage. I know it’s not easy to do things your own way. But courage, as Regina says in our conversation, is just survival. You follow your heart because you have to, because you don’t know any better, because it’s the only way to get to where you need to go.

I’m blessed to call Regina my friend and my creative collaborator. She is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met — generous in spirit, honest and truly open-minded. At the very beginning of our new friendship, which started during this pandemic year, we made a misstep on our way to collaboration: We chose the wrong project at first, and tried to make it fit. But then we let ourselves admit our discomfort and show each other the cracks in our courage, and we helped each other find the way back. We’re working on something together now that feels just right — something we found by following our hearts, in our own way.

Copyright 2021 KDFC and KUSC. To see more, visit KDFC and KUSC.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP