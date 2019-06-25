A Gateway To The Moon

NASA wants to put a mini space station in orbit around the moon. Gateway- as it’s called– will support missions to the lunar surface, and the space agency is inviting companies to bid for contracts to build, launch and maintain the Gateway.

Tomorrow, NASA will hold an industry forum to discuss the orbiting lunar outpost, which is part of a plan to land astronauts back on the moon in the next five years. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke to program manager Mark Weiss about Gateway.

And you can hear more about the lunar gateway and other space exploration news on Brendan’s podcast Are We There Yet?