A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown
Updated March 20, 11:53 a.m. ET.
As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.
NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.
Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.
This is a living document, updated every day until it’s no longer needed.
If you would like a live concert to be considered for the list, please fill out this Google Form. Thanks!
March 20
Jazz
Jazz House KiDS’ Friday Night Listening Party with Christian McBride!
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Electronic
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM
United We Stream: Mira, Caleesi, iL Civetto, The Sorry Entertainer
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream
Folk
Hozier
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Gaelynn Lea
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Time: 7 p.m.ET
Link: Facebook
The Honey Badgers
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Joe Pug
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
Hip-Hop
Fat Tony
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
Electronic
SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony’s website
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space
Third Coast Percussion
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Link: TCP YouTube
Rock
Psychostick
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Ron Gallo + Chickpee
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube
Mal Blum
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Crowdcast
Hollis Brown
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Naia Izumi
Time: 11 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Americana
Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 21
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Rock
Low Cut Connie
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube
Reggaeton
Justin Quiles
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
Experimental
Ariel Zetina, TALsounds, Tony Janas, Claire Rousay, Forest Mgmt, Havadine Stone, Molly Jones, Alejandro Acierto
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
Electronic
SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Americana
Carsie Blanton’s 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Electronic
United We Stream: Curses, The Lady Machine, Jamaica Suk, Martin Eyerer, Pan Pot, Shaleen
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 22
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Americana
BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Electronic
United We Stream: Acierate, Rebekah, Ellen Allien, Content of the Night, Tham
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream
SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Rock
Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube
Folk
Gaelynn Lea
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
hardcore / punk
Year Of The Knife
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Twitch / YouTube
Pop
Idan Raichel
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 23
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Electronic
SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Rock
Low Cut Connie
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube
March 24
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Junction Trio: Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw, Jay Campbell
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Link: 92Y
March 25
Classical
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Opéra de Paris: Manon
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Link: medici.tv
Folk
The Honey Badgers
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
March 26
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Jonathan Biss: Beethoven’s Final Three Piano Sonatas
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: 92Y
March 27
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Electronic
Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours
Time: 7 a.m. ET
Link: Exstatic Dance
March 28
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Experimental
Pauline Oliveros’ Tuning Meditation: Claire Chase and IONE
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: Music on the Rebound
March 29
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Anthony de Mar: Liassons 2020 (Music of Sondheim)
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Link 92Y
March 30
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 31
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper
April 1
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 2
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 3
Indie
Rick Maguire from Pile
Times: 8:30 p.m. ET
Links: Instagram / Facebook
April 11
Classical
7 Deaths of Maria Callas
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavariand Staatsoper
