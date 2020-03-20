A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Artists and music festivals are streaming concerts via Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Image credit: Carlos Alvarez

Updated March 20, 11:53 a.m. ET.

As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.

NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.

Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.

This is a living document, updated every day until it’s no longer needed.

March 20

Jazz

Jazz House KiDS’ Friday Night Listening Party with Christian McBride!

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: SiriusXM

United We Stream: Mira, Caleesi, iL Civetto, The Sorry Entertainer

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: United We Stream

Folk

Hozier

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Gaelynn Lea

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Time: 7 p.m.ET

Link: Facebook

The Honey Badgers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Joe Pug

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Hip-Hop

Fat Tony

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Jacksonville Symphony’s website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: The Greene Space

Third Coast Percussion

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Link: TCP YouTube

Rock

Psychostick

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Ron Gallo + Chickpee

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Ben Gibbard

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook / YouTube

Mal Blum

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Crowdcast

Hollis Brown

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

Naia Izumi

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Link: Instagram

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse

Time: 8 p.m.

Link: Facebook

BJ Barham from American Aquarium

Time: 5 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Rock

Low Cut Connie

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Ben Gibbard

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook / YouTube

Reggaeton

Justin Quiles

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Experimental

Ariel Zetina, TALsounds, Tony Janas, Claire Rousay, Forest Mgmt, Havadine Stone, Molly Jones, Alejandro Acierto

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Americana

Carsie Blanton’s 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Link: Stage It

BJ Barham from American Aquarium

Time: 5 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Electronic

United We Stream: Curses, The Lady Machine, Jamaica Suk, Martin Eyerer, Pan Pot, Shaleen

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: United We Stream

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

BJ Barham from American Aquarium

Time: 5 p.m.

Link: Stage It

Electronic

United We Stream: Acierate, Rebekah, Ellen Allien, Content of the Night, Tham

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: United We Stream

SOFI TUKKER

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rock

Ben Gibbard

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook / YouTube

Folk

Gaelynn Lea

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: YouTube

hardcore / punk

Year Of The Knife

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Twitch / YouTube

Pop

Idan Raichel

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Rock

Low Cut Connie

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

Ben Gibbard

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook / YouTube

March 24

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Junction Trio: Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw, Jay Campbell

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Link: 92Y

March 25

Classical

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Opéra de Paris: Manon

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Link: medici.tv

Folk

The Honey Badgers

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Link: Facebook

March 26

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven’s Final Three Piano Sonatas

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Link: 92Y

March 27

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Electronic

Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours

Time: 7 a.m. ET

Link: Exstatic Dance

March 28

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Experimental

Pauline Oliveros’ Tuning Meditation: Claire Chase and IONE

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Link: Music on the Rebound

March 29

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Anthony de Mar: Liassons 2020 (Music of Sondheim)

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Link 92Y

March 30

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Links: Wiener Staatsoper

April 1

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 2

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt

Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET

Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 3

Indie

Rick Maguire from Pile

Times: 8:30 p.m. ET

Links: Instagram / Facebook

April 11

Classical

7 Deaths of Maria Callas

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Link: Bavariand Staatsoper