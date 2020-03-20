 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

by Lars Gotrich (NPR)

Artists and music festivals are streaming concerts via Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
Image credit: Carlos Alvarez

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Updated March 20, 11:53 a.m. ET.

As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.

NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.

Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.

This is a living document, updated every day until it’s no longer needed.

If you would like a live concert to be considered for the list, please fill out this Google Form. Thanks!

March 20

Jazz

Jazz House KiDS’ Friday Night Listening Party with Christian McBride!
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM

United We Stream: Mira, Caleesi, iL Civetto, The Sorry Entertainer
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream

Folk

Hozier
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

Gaelynn Lea
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Time: 7 p.m.ET
Link: Facebook

The Honey Badgers
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Joe Pug
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

Hip-Hop

Fat Tony
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony’s website

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space

Third Coast Percussion
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Link: TCP YouTube

Rock

Psychostick
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Ron Gallo + Chickpee
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube

Mal Blum
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Crowdcast

Hollis Brown
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

Naia Izumi
Time: 11 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram

Americana

Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook

BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Rock

Low Cut Connie
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube

Reggaeton

Justin Quiles
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

Experimental

Ariel Zetina, TALsounds, Tony Janas, Claire Rousay, Forest Mgmt, Havadine Stone, Molly Jones, Alejandro Acierto
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Americana

Carsie Blanton’s 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It

BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Electronic

United We Stream: Curses, The Lady Machine, Jamaica Suk, Martin Eyerer, Pan Pot, Shaleen
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream

Pop

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Americana

BJ Barham from American Aquarium
Time: 5 p.m.
Link: Stage It

Electronic

United We Stream: Acierate, Rebekah, Ellen Allien, Content of the Night, Tham
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: United We Stream

SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Rock

Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube

Folk

Gaelynn Lea
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube

hardcore / punk

Year Of The Knife
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Twitch / YouTube

Pop

Idan Raichel
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Electronic

SOFI TUKKER
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Rock

Low Cut Connie
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

Ben Gibbard
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / YouTube

March 24

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Junction Trio: Conrad Tao, Stefan Jackiw, Jay Campbell
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Link: 92Y

March 25

Classical

Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Opéra de Paris: Manon
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Link: medici.tv

Folk

The Honey Badgers
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook

March 26

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven’s Final Three Piano Sonatas
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: 92Y

March 27

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Electronic

Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours
Time: 7 a.m. ET
Link: Exstatic Dance

March 28

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Experimental

Pauline Oliveros’ Tuning Meditation: Claire Chase and IONE
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: Music on the Rebound

March 29

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

Anthony de Mar: Liassons 2020 (Music of Sondheim)
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Link 92Y

March 30

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

March 31

Classical

Vienna State Opera: L’elisir d’amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper

April 1

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 2

Classical

Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper

April 3

Indie

Rick Maguire from Pile
Times: 8:30 p.m. ET
Links: Instagram / Facebook

April 11

Classical

7 Deaths of Maria Callas
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavariand Staatsoper

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

