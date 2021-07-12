 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A Frozen Sing-A-Long and Other Holiday Favorites Return to Disney’s Orlando Parks This November

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Winter celebrations are back at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after a pause last year during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Entertainment and decorations will ring in the holidays starting Nov. 12 at all four theme parks. 

A new ticketed event called “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will roll out at Magic Kingdom Nov. 8 through Dec. 21.

The four-hour long event will feature “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” costumed characters, holiday music and décor with COVID protections in place.

While the “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Hollywood Studios and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will return to the parks this year.

At Disney Springs, the Christmas Tree Stroll will make a comeback with Disney-themed trees from Christmases past and present along with new creations in honor of Disney’s 50th.

More details and updates can be found on the Disney Parks blog.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

