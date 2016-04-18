 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


A Deep Space Rescue Mission, Mars 2020 & More Pluto Pics

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Rendering of Kepler at work in deep space. Photo: NASA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

What happens when there’s an emergency on a spacecraft 75 million miles away? Operators of the Kepler deep space telescope ran into that problem recently when a scheduled check-in proved to be a bit more difficult than expected.

Kepler is searching for exoplanets outside our solar system. Orlando Sentinel’s Emilee Speck tells us how the operators acted fast to save the spacecraft and what’s ahead for Kepler.

Plus, our home turf of Orlando played host to a space engineer conference. Emilee was there and has some interesting details on the future of the Mars 2020 Rover, along with an update from Alan Stern and New Horizons.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP