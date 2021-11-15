A debris cloud of space junk threaten International Space Station astronauts, forcing them to seek shelter in their spacecraft

Astronauts on board the International Space Station sheltered in place Monday morning as space junk threatened to pass close to the station. The seven astronauts on board took refuge in two docked spacecraft as orbital space debris made a close pass, according to Russian state media.

Russian space agency Roscosmos says the station is now “in the green zone” and the orbit of the object has moved away from the orbit of the lab.

The @Space_Station crew is routinely performing operations according to the flight program. The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit. The station is in the green zone. pic.twitter.com/MVHVACSpmT — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 15, 2021

It’s unclear where the cloud of space junk came from — but anytime there could be a close call, astronauts are required to take shelter in their spacecraft and seal certain hatches on the station. The crew is expected to pass through the debris cloud multiple times.

Potential collisions with space debris are rare. “The amount of space taken up by the debris is still small, you know, so the odds of actually getting hit are not that big,” says Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

While rare, a collision of a piece of debris just centimeters in size could be catastrophic to the orbiting lab.

“I think the bigger picture is even though it’s a small probability, the potential is there for a disastrous impact from a significant piece of debris,” says McDowell.

The U.S. military says it’s tracking a “debris-generating event in outer space.” The U.S. State Department said a Russian anti-satellite test which resulted in more than 1,500 pieces of orbital debris, but it’s unclear if this is the same debris threatening the space station.

“This test will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to other human spaceflight activities,” says Ned Price, U.S. State Department spokesperson. “The United States will work with out allies and partners to respond to Russia’s irresponsible act.”

Space debris tracking company LeoLabs is also observing multiple objects near a defunct Soviet-era satellite called Cosmos 1408 and experts speculate its the likely target for the anti-satellite test.

“We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted,” U.S. Space Command said in a statement.

NASA has not yet responded to WMFE’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.