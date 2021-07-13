 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


A Countdown To Clean Clothes In Space

by (WMFE)

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson wearing everyday clothing aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Photo is part of IVA clothing study. The Intravehicular Activity Clothing Study (IVA Clothing Study) dresses crewmembers in commercially available lightweight clothes that have been designed to resist odors. Photo: NASA


Astronauts rarely get the comforts of home. Fresh food is scarce, a hot shower is unheard of, and they’re asked to wear their clothes multiple times before tossing them to the trash.

Laundry is something missing from human space exploration, but scientists at Proctor and Gamble are hoping to change that. We’ll speak with a research fellow Mark Sivik  about the challenges of washing clothes in space  and how Tide is hoping to give long-duration astronauts the chance to have fresh clothes.

Then, along with training for space flight missions, some astronauts train to become filmmakers, too. We’ll speak with director James Neihouse who schooled up astronauts to shoot IMAX film from space as a part of our new series, Shooting Stars.

We’ll also follow the news of Richard Branson’s private space flight and the coming boom in space tourism with space policy and business analyst Laura Forczyk.


