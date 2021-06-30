A coo-coo situation: Scores of homing pigeons captured on I-95

Are you missing a hundred or more homing pigeons? If so, Volusia County Animal Services would like to hear from you.

The county came into possession of 73 of the birds Tuesday night, after a crate apparently fell off a truck at an I-95 exit in Daytona Beach.

The pigeons stayed there flying up as cars passed and creating a safety hazard. So officials shut the exit down for three hours and gathered up as many as they could.

In the end, they collected 73.

County officials are looking for help finding the owner. They’d like to send these homing pigeons home.