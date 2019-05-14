 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


A Conversation With Jim Fitzgerald, Orange County’s New Fire Chief

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County Fire Chief Jim Fitzgerald. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE.

Jim Fitzgerald became a firefighter when he was 18, following in the footsteps of his grandfather.  He’s been in the fire service for some 42 years, and in what he calls one of the proudest moments of his career, he’s been named Orange County fire chief.

Fitzgerald sat down to talk with Intersection about the challenges of fire rescue in a growing county, and what the success of the recent firefighter cancer bill means for the health of firefighters. 


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP