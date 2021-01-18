A Cold Night is in the Forecast for Central Florida
A cold night is in the forecast, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says frost should be expected in some areas by morning.
“Clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure directly overhead will allow temperatures to cool close to the freezing mark in areas away far from the urban centers, especially north of the suburbs.”
A Frost Advisory has been issued tonight for Marion, Volusia and Northern Lake counties, where Jeff says morning lows will range from 32 to 36.
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for parts of #NoFL for Tuesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. #flwx pic.twitter.com/PhNcM3BUHC
— Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) January 18, 2021
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity