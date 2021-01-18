 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


A Cold Night is in the Forecast for Central Florida

by Jeff Huffman (FPREN )

Photo: FPREN

A cold night is in the forecast, and Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says frost should be expected in some areas by morning.

“Clear skies, calm winds, and high pressure directly overhead will allow temperatures to cool close to the freezing mark in areas away far from the urban centers, especially north of the suburbs.”

A Frost Advisory has been issued tonight for Marion, Volusia and Northern Lake counties, where Jeff says morning lows will range from 32 to 36.


