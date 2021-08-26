 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


A Closer Look At The State’s Mass Casualty Response And The COVID-19 Surge

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image: FEMORS


Crematoriums in Orange County are backing up. Crematoriums are where bodies are cremated after death. Orange County Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany says there are so many deaths from COVID-19 that crematoriums can’t keep up. 

“Unfortunately you can’t just run a crematorium straight at one temperature, there’s procedures to it,” Dr. Stephany told WMFE.

“When you’re dealing with the amount of deceased individuals in Central Florida and Florida and the rest of the country, everyone is getting backed up.”

The state of Florida does have resources on standby to help medical examiners, hospitals and crematoriums if called upon.

Dr. Jason Byrdthe associate director of the Maples Center for Forensic Medicine at the University of Florida, is also commander of  the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System (FEMORS). 

“We have enough equipment and resources to respond to up to 500 simultaneous deaths. So that reserve capacity is important if you happen to have an incident,” Dr. Byrd tells Intersection.

He says FEMORS staff can help medical examiners deal with paperwork associated with mass casualty events. FEMORS can also help supply extra morgue capacity- or refrigerated trucks.

He says hospitals would typically pass human remains onto funeral homes fairly quickly, and funeral homes also would not be storing those remains for very long.

“So the ability to have excess storage is very limited in the state with hospitals and funeral homes.”

Dr. Byrd says FEMORS staff were deployed early in the pandemic to help medical examiners deal with the surge in paperwork, but so far this year they have not been called upon.

“We have not deployed for the pandemic this year, we’ve done a lot of consulting, and the requests that have come through have been thankfully for extra capacity with refrigerated storage. And then we have been able to work with those requests to find some solutions for their refrigerated storage needs.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP