 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


A Closer Look At The Prisoner Transportation Business

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A new report from the Marshall Project and the New York Times into a private prison transportation company, USG7, examines the case of Johnny Smith, who died while being transported from Florida to Kentucky in 2011.

The report, A Man Died In A Private Prison Van, The Company Says Not Our Problem, also delves into the quest by Smith’s children to claim the $650,000 in damages awarded by a judge, and the lack of accountability from the handful of companies in the prisoner transportation industry.

According to the Marshall Project, those companies have been involved in some 50 crashes and 19 deaths since 2000.

Staff writers Eli Hager and Elysia Santo wrote the story. 90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Hager about what they uncovered in their investigation.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP