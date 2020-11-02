Alianza For Progress To Help Contact Voters To Cure Ballots

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Statewide, about two percent of the ballots cast by Hispanic voters are rejected.

That can happen because of issues like signatures not matching or even missing signatures.

Ruben Lebron works with the group Alianza for Progress. He says his organization is working to contact those voters so they can fix their ballots before it’s too late.