Alianza For Progress To Help Contact Voters To Cure Ballots

by Blaise Gainey (WFSU)

Photo: Ricardo Dominguez

Statewide, about two percent of the ballots cast by Hispanic voters are rejected.

That can happen because of issues like signatures not matching or even missing signatures.

Ruben Lebron works with the group Alianza for Progress. He says his organization is working to contact those voters so they can fix their ballots before it’s too late.

“Alianza is one of very few organizations throughout the state working to cure these ballots. We’ve gotten some access to the voter file to call these voters. And we’re doing similar work to what the supervisor of elections is doing. We’re calling these voters, every single day really annoying them, but we really want to make sure that we chase every single vote out there.”

Voters with invalid signatures have until Thursday, November 5 at 5 pm to fix their ballots and make sure their votes count.


