St. Johns Shakeup Makes Way For New Era At Florida Water Management Districts

by (WMFE)

The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ shakeup of the St. Johns River Water Management District is part of sweeping change at the state agencies overseeing Florida’s water resources.

DeSantis revoked the appointment of John Miklos as board chairman at the district. Two other board appointments also were revoked.

Miklos’ appointment had been criticized because of his connections with the same development companies the district sought to regulate. Here’s Charles Lee of Audubon Florida.

“This isn’t a zero-sum game in which growth has to stop, and the economy has to slow down in order to protect the environment. It really is not that at all. We can have growth and economic development aplenty as we had in the past and still protect our environment, and I think that’s where these changes are designed to take us.”

The shakeup followed DeSantis’s call for resignations from the entire South Florida Water Management District board because of similar connections.

 

 


