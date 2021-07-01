 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
72 condos at complex near Orlando deemed at risk of collapse

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Sandy Millar


KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say some 72 units in a central Florida condominium complex were deemed unsafe after a building inspection found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing.

An engineering firm on Wednesday found some walkways at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee were “in danger of collapse,” Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh told the Orlando Sentinel.

The finding came a week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 and leaving 145 people unaccounted for.

Residents at the condominium complex near Orlando were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk, the newspaper reported.


