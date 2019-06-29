 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


6/28/19: Analyzing Miami’s Democratic Presidential Debates

by Staff (WJCT News)
Democratic presidential candidates

The second group of Democratic presidential candidates debated at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade Thursday night. Photo: Denise Royal / WLRN

The first Democratic presidential debates took place in Miami Wednesday and Thursday nights at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade.

The economy, immigration and climate change were among the topics that the candiates debated.

Immigration was a significant issue both nights. While in South Florida, several candidates visited the Homestead Detention Center, which is the nation’s largest detention center for unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The full hour of this week’s Florida Roundup was dedicated to the debates, as well as the Democratic Party’s plans for 2020.

Our guests were:

  • Sam Cornale, Deputy CEO of the DNC
  • Juan Penalosa, Executive Director of Florida Democrats
  • Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald

Photo used under Creative Commons license


