 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Florida Roundup


6/21/19: President Trump’s Reelection Campaign Has Begun

by Staff (WJCT News)
Play Audio
President Donald Trump Official White House Portrait

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign got underway this week in Florida. His Orlando kickoff  speech hit on familiar themes such as immigration, low unemployment, and railing against the Mueller investigation.

The same day President Trump came to Orlando’s Amway Center, the hometown newspaper – the Orlando Sentinelpublished an editorial announcing that it would not endorse the president for another term.  The Sentinel dubbed what it calls Trump’s “assault on truth” as the “great casualty of this presidency.”

The full hour was devoted to the president’s re-election bid. Our guests for the discussion were:

  • Susie Wiles, Political Strategist, and 2016 Florida Campaign Manager for Donald Trump and Advisor to his 2020 re-election campaign.
  • Mike Lafferty, Opinion Editor at the Orlando Sentinel.
  • Matthew Peddie, News Director at WMFE.

Photo used under Creative Commons license 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP