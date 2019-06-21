6/21/19: President Trump’s Reelection Campaign Has Begun

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign got underway this week in Florida. His Orlando kickoff speech hit on familiar themes such as immigration, low unemployment, and railing against the Mueller investigation.

The same day President Trump came to Orlando’s Amway Center, the hometown newspaper – the Orlando Sentinel – published an editorial announcing that it would not endorse the president for another term. The Sentinel dubbed what it calls Trump’s “assault on truth” as the “great casualty of this presidency.”

The full hour was devoted to the president’s re-election bid. Our guests for the discussion were:

Susie Wiles, Political Strategist, and 2016 Florida Campaign Manager for Donald Trump and Advisor to his 2020 re-election campaign.

Mike Lafferty, Opinion Editor at the Orlando Sentinel.

, Opinion Editor at the Orlando Sentinel. Matthew Peddie, News Director at WMFE.

