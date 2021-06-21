 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


6 inmates injured in van crash on Florida highway

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nabeel Syed


BELLEVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Six inmates are recovering in the hospital after a transport van crashed on a Florida highway.

Authorities say a box truck rear-ended the van on 1-75 near Belleview early Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was driven by U.S. Corrections, a private inmate services company. Six inmates were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The seventh inmate was not injured.

Two guards in the van were also uninjured.

The 41-year-old driver of the box truck is charged with careless driving and failure to provide insurance.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP