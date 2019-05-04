 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


5/3/19: School Vouchers; Implementation Of Amendment Four

by Staff (WJCT News)
We took a closer look at the final moves of the Florida Legislature – particularly those surrounding school vouchers and the implementation of Amendment Four.

Our guests were:

Gary Fineout of Politico
Jeff Solochek, Education Reporter for the Tampa Bay Times
John Kennedy, Capital Bureau Reporter for GateHouse Media

